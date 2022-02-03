NEW DELHI: T-Series, India’s largest music label, which has been aggressive in Hindi film production in the last few years, is diversifying into making web originals, a segment witnessing stupendous growth driven by online content consumption.

The Bhushan Kumar-owned company has partnered with writers and directors like Aanand L Rai, Anubhav Sinha, Nikhil Advani, Hansal Mehta, Sanjay Gupta, Bejoy Nambiar, Suparn S Varma, Mikhil Musale and Soumendra Padhi for a slate of projects that will include action thrillers, biopics and murder mysteries, among other genres. The company did not reveal specific details of the titles or the platforms it is collaborating with.

“We have always believed in the power of stories, be it through the music we make or the films we produce. Taking forward this ideology, we are ecstatic to now foray into producing web shows. Through this, we aim at offering fresh, original and exclusive stories tailored for our viewers across the globe," Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director of T-Series said in a statement.

This expansion will look at creating binge-worthy content that will cater to new audiences and will include tapping new markets, Kumar said.

In the last few years, T-Series has produced several money-spinners in Hindi including Kabir Singh, Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Satyameva Jayate and Bharat.

“With the recent budget announcement, there is great progress in the pipeline with respect to the 5G spectrum expansion. It has been projected that rural India will be connected via optic fibres by the year 2025 meaning that Internet will be easily and cost effectively available which surely is a great boost to the world of OTT and content creators all over. The OTT audience will expand exponentially," Kumar added.

According to data accessed by business intelligence firm Tofler, Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd, or T-Series, reported a consolidated profit of ₹515 crore for the financial year ended 31 March 2020. Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,099 crore.

T-Series's entry into web shows is a natural extension of their feature film plans and simple realignment of their content teams at a time when the theatrical business is uncertain and they need to placate investors, said a media and entertainment analyst declining to be named. Most companies are looking at actively churning out OTT shows and original films for web given that younger audiences are moving online and are unlikely to be impressed by formulaic Bollywood films, the person said.

As per media consulting firm Ormax, nearly 23 million people, or 8% of the urban television watching population above 15 years, switched to original content on streaming platforms for the first time during the lockdown in 2020.

Unlike another Hindi film production house Yash Raj Films which is launching its own streaming service and may benefit from releasing its films quickly on its digital platform, T-Series move isn't pathbreaking. “But they are a known brand and already have several tie-ups which should help," the person said.

During the pandemic, several of the company’s films premiered directly on streaming platforms, such as Ludo, Chhalaang, Haseen Dillruba and Atrangi Re, among others.

