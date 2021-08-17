New Delhi: Bhushan Kumar owned T-Series has signed Pratik Gandhi for an untitled film. Gandhi shot to fame when he played the lead role in SonyLIV ’s crime drama Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story . He, however, started his career with Gujarati films and theatre.

The new film, a family drama, will be co-produced by Kumar, Shaailesh R Singh and Scam director Hansal Mehta.

Long considered the last resort of those who could either not make it to the big screen or were slowly fading into oblivion, the web is now throwing up talent that seamlessly transitions into cinema.

Actor Jitendra Kumar who was seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in comedy-drama Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, is an internet find, best known for his comedy sketches on YouTube channel The Viral Fever. Like Kumar, Siddhant Chaturvedi stood out in director Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy in 2019 after grabbing eyeballs for his performance in Amazon Prime Video original Inside Edge.

Actors Jatin Sarna and Kubbra Sait, who stood out in Netflix’s Sacred Games, will also be seen in feature films. Sarna is playing cricketer Yashpal Sharma in Kabir Khan’s ’83, while Sait appeared in Saif Ali Khan-starrer, Jawaani Jaaneman. Angira Dhar, known for web originals such as Bang Baaja Baaraat and Love Per Square Foot, was part of the action flick Commando 3.

The actors claim that the wide and convenient reach of the web and the fact that these shows have begun to be taken far more seriously are responsible for filmmakers scouting for talent from streaming platforms.

Some feel the compelling nature of writing on the web helps actors stand out even more. So far, there was less censorship on the web, which gave people the opportunity to explore stories and characters more. The writing is also different because of the format. In a film, the story has to be condensed into two hours, so it can be made more cohesive whereas, with the eight to ten episodes in a series, writers can flesh things out and go deeper into characters and their lives, offering a bigger opportunity to actors.

