T-Series to make web series for OTT apps2 min read 23 Apr 2023, 11:45 PM IST
The firm, which started producing films a few years ago, has lined up a biopic on the life of choreographer Saroj Khan and has acquired the rights to a book on the life of VG Siddhartha, the founder of Café Coffee Day.
NEW DELHI : India’s largest music label, T-Series, is set to foray into the over-the-top (OTT) content space this year and is looking to produce 3-4 long-format web originals every year.
