T-Series to make web series for OTT apps

Chanana said it takes a minimum to one-and-a-half to two years to develop, shoot and put a show together, which is why the company is looking at four originals per year, though may eye higher volumes with time. “Music and films are both priorities for us. But as theatre-going audiences respond differently to new content, we’re trying to focus on what works best and not green-lighting anything in a hurry. We were earlier looking at 15-20 films per year but now we are looking at 10-12 cinema releases."