T-Series to release first web original on Disney+ Hotstar1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 02:52 PM IST
T-series that is set to foray into the over-the-top (OTT) content space this year, is looking to produce 3-4 long-format web originals every year.
New Delhi: Music label T-Series will premiere its first web original titled Kaala on Disney+ Hotstar on 15 September. The action thriller has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and stars Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Jitin Gulati and Nivetha Pethuraj, among others.
