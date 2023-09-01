T-Series to release first web original on Disney+ Hotstar

T-series that is set to foray into the over-the-top (OTT) content space this year, is looking to produce 3-4 long-format web originals every year.

New Delhi: Music label T-Series will premiere its first web original titled Kaala on Disney+ Hotstar on 15 September. The action thriller has been directed by Bejoy Nambiar and stars Avinash Tiwary, Rohan Vinod Mehra, Jitin Gulati and Nivetha Pethuraj, among others.

“T-Series has seamlessly woven various threads of entertainment, right from music to cinema. Now, as we set sail on a new journey into the realm of OTT content, our goal is to captivate and deeply connect with audiences across the vast and ever-evolving entertainment landscape. Our love for entertainment knows no boundaries, and we’re excited sharing it with our global audience," Bhushan Kumar, chairman and managing director, T-Series said.

The firm, which started producing films a few years ago, has lined up a biopic on the life of choreographer Saroj Khan and has acquired the rights to a book on the life of VG Siddhartha, the founder of Café Coffee Day. It has also started working on a show with director Hansal Mehta.

The company has shows in various stages of development, and is working on both platform commissioned series, and pitching ideas to OTT services for content. Budgets for the content may vary between ₹20 crore and ₹100 crore. While dabbling with genres such as comedy, thriller and biopics, the firm is also playing to its core strength to develop a full-fledged musical for Amazon Prime Video.