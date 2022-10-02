T-Series to release new film ‘Code Name Tiranga’ on 14 October1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2022, 01:04 PM IST
The content pipeline must keep flowing for the theatres to make up for the losses during covid and to grow, according to trade experts.
Bhushan Kumar-owned T-Series and Reliance Entertainment will release espionage action thriller ‘Code Name Tiranga’ starring Parineeti Chopra and Harrdy Sandhu in cinemas on 14 October.