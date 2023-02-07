T-Series to release sequel to ‘Yaariyan’ on 20 October
Bollywood has been betting big on sequels and franchise films in the past few months to cash in on the success of titles such as Bhool Bhulaiya, Heropanti and Ek Villain.
Bhushan Kumar-owned T-Series has announced that a sequel to its 2014 film Yaariyan will release on 20 October. The new film will feature Yash Daasgupta, Meezaan Jafri and Pearl V Puri while Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru will direct.
