‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ to end first week with 79 crore collections

Audiences have been starved of content this year, with both Hindi and Hollywood films such as Selfiee, Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, faring below par over the past few weeks. Estimates by investment banking firm Elara Capital Ltd suggest that overall box office revenue for exhibitors may see a decline of 10-15% quarter-on-quarter in Q4 FY23, due to Hindi content not doing well, except Pathaan, and no positive surprises in regional or English content.