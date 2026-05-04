Cult to commercial: Why ‘flops’ like Tumbbad, Awarapan are getting sequels

Lata Jha
3 min read4 May 2026, 01:11 PM IST
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Films like Tumbbad and Awarapan that had both underperformed in theatres, have sequels in the works thar are slated for release soon.
Summary
Despite underwhelming box office runs, Tumbbad and Awarapan are getting sequels, driven by cult followings built on OTT and social media — signalling how digital discovery is reshaping theatrical bets.

Despite modest box office runs during their original theatrical releases, some Hindi films are now getting sequels, powered by sustained cult followings on social media, digital platforms and, in some cases, renewed interest following re-releases in cinemas.

Films like Tumbbad and Awarapan, both of which underperformed in theatres, now have sequels in the works slated for release soon. Trade experts say that while the originals lacked big numbers, the films — and in some cases their music — have steadily built audience draw over the years, explaining the push for direct sequels or new stories within the same universe.

Horror-fantasy Tumbbad earned around 14 crore at the domestic box office when it released in 2018, while the Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan made less than 8 crore in 2007.

Also Read | The OTT paradox: More shows than ever, but fewer real hits

OTT discovery engine

“The audience for a film does not stop growing the day it leaves theatres. What has changed over the last few years is how films find their audience after their initial run. OTT platforms have become a powerful discovery engine,” said Ashish Misra, head of commercialisation, Cinepolis India.

“When producers greenlight a sequel to such a film, they are essentially responding to validated demand. The original has already done the hard work of building affinity and awareness, just on a different platform and over a longer timeline. From an exhibitor’s perspective, this creates a commercially sound proposition because the sequel arrives with a pre-built, invested audience rather than needing to create awareness from scratch,” Misra added.

Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, managing director, Miraj Entertainment Ltd, agreed. Even if these films didn’t work theatrically at the time, many have built strong recall over the years through OTT and satellite exposure.

Tumbbad, for instance, saw a far stronger response during its September 2024 re-release, crossing 20 crore — demonstrating how audience discovery can translate into renewed theatrical demand. Similarly, Awarapan’s music continues to enjoy a cult following, keeping the film alive in popular culture, Mendiratta added.

Also Read | Box office to OTT: Why big hits are winning twice

To be sure, the core audience for these sequels comprises viewers who first watched the originals on OTT and developed an emotional connection. Many may not have even been aware of the theatrical release the first time around.

Alongside this core sits a discovery layer — particularly younger audiences engaging with content through social media, recommendation algorithms and peer conversations.

Expectation trap

That said, sequels to former underperformers carry a quiet pressure. When a film hasn’t proven itself theatrically the first time, its sequel enters a space where expectations are both softer and sharper — softer in numerical terms, sharper in emotional honesty.

According to media consulting firm Ormax Media, franchise films accounted for 50% of the Hindi domestic box office in 2024 but declined to 33% in 2025 despite higher supply, indicating a clear demand-side correction.

While franchises continue to drive stronger openings and dominate the top end, their success increasingly hinges on novelty and execution rather than IP recall alone. The drop underscores that franchises are not guaranteed winners, with audiences evaluating films on content merit over familiarity.

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Creative risk

“There’s also the question of memory. When a film becomes a cult favourite, it lives differently in people’s minds. It becomes more personal, more subjective. A sequel has to navigate that carefully. It’s no longer just engaging with the original text, but with the audience’s version of it,” said writer, filmmaker and creator Priyanshu Modi.

“At the same time, there’s an opportunity hidden in this challenge. Since the first film didn’t rely on spectacle-driven success, the sequel doesn’t have to either. It can lean into atmosphere, writing, performance. But that requires a certain confidence, which is not always easy in a theatrical landscape driven by immediacy. So the risk is real. But it’s a creative risk more than a commercial one,” Modi added.

About the Author

Lata Jha

Lata writes about the media and entertainment industry for Mint, focusing on everything from traditional film and TV to newer areas like video and audio streaming, including the business and regulatory aspects of both. A journalist for over a decade, she has extensively covered relatively underexplored aspects of what is seen as a glamorous business—from the death of single-screen cinemas in small towns to unreasonable star fees and demands eating into film production budgets and eventually inflating ticket rates. She was early to spot what are now established and ongoing trends such as the slowdown in the OTT business and the surge in the popularity of southern movies, which she continues to spotlight. A regular writer of in-depth, long-form features, her best-read work ranges from critical profiles of companies like Netflix, JioHotstar and Prime Video to takes on sexual harassment and mental health in the entertainment industry. She spends a lot of time watching content, particularly the old-school way in movie theatres, to make sure her writing is embedded in on-ground experience, since she believes the best stories often come from the travesties of directly engaging with and paying for the content that she writes on, and not from celebrity tweets, company releases or listings. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, she has also authored a book on the business of entertainment.

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