TV ad volumes register 22% growth in 2021

Cricket extravaganza, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Star network, registered a total of 1680 thousand seconds of ad volumes with 119 advertisers and 228 brands in all. There were 59 new advertisers and 158 new brands for the season. The top 10 advertisers for the season contributed 35% of the ad volumes. With 466,000 seconds, ad volumes for the Tokyo Olympics were almost at par with Rio Olympics that was held in 2016. There were 34 advertisers and 61 brands that advertised during the tournament. Also, 31% of the ad volumes during Tokyo Olympics featured Olympians, BARC said.

