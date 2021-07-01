TV broadcasters' body issues advisory on portrayal of gender-based violence

“Dissenting narratives, which counter abuse and discrimination, and encourage society to treat such persons with respect and dignity have been the central theme of television serials on many general entertainment channels. Towards this end, mistreatment, assault and objectification of such persons on the screen are often sought to be justified on the grounds that such programmes, actually, seek to spread awareness and take a stand against the oppression of such persons," BCCC said in a statement on Thursday.