NEW DELHI: Big ticket shows, especially live telecast of sport events on television, has turned the spotlight back on rampant piracy of TV signals in the country. Broadcaster Star India recently filed a case against Android software aggregator Thop TV, right before the ICC World Test Championship Final. Thop TV, it said, was a rogue application software that illegally provides access to content shown on TV channels such as film, shows, live sports as well as video-on-demand content without authorisation from the original owner

Sony Pictures Networks, too, secured a Dynamic John Doe injunction order from the Delhi high court to protect infringement of copyrights for two upcoming international cricketing series: India–Sri Lanka Men’s International Series in July and the India–England Men’s International Series in August and September. A John Doe order is a pre-infringement injunction remedy provided to protect intellectual property rights of a creator.

Clearly, TV channels are waking up to the threat of content piracy with audiences, locked up at home due to the pandemic, often looking for free content. Apart from torrent websites and local cable operators that may be showing and charging for channels illegally, broadcasters now have to deal with Kodi Boxes, a term for illicit streaming devices, priced anywhere between Rs850 and Rs4,500, which are Wi-Fi enabled and host unauthorised content by capturing TV signals.

Reasons for rampant piracy include non-secure encryption technology used for channels, and the long-standing consumer habit of wanting content for free. Companies could be losing 10-25% of their annual revenues to piracy.

Although the boxes appeared on the horizon around three years ago, the situation aggravated since people started working from home and wanted more content, said a senior executive at a broadcasting company declining to be named.

"Many are buying these boxes out of ignorance because they don’t really understand that this may be illegal," the person said.

The Kodi box, usually manufactured in China and Ukraine, offers content of all major Indian broadcasters including Star, Zee, Viacom18, Sony Pictures, ETV, SunTV besides free channels, and can be found on various e-commerce sites and wholesale or retail stores in states like Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the broadcasting industry executive, existing laws dealing with broadcasting and distribution of satellite television channels do not contain any provision which prohibits sale and use of such boxes and their manufacturers or sellers are not required to obtain any license or certificate from the ministry of information and broadcasting. Plus, developers of these boxes who are liable are located in non-compliant jurisdictions, the person said.

According to a report by Digital TV, a London-based media research company, the loss of revenue for broadcasters and channels in India on account of piracy is expected to hit $3.08 billion by 2022.

More than 400 Indian channels are streamed illegally globally, without paying any fees to Indian broadcasters. “The covid-19 pandemic has seen a sharp rise in the consumer base for this illegitimate content, due to the fact that viewers are now more comfortable consuming content over the Internet," said Namita Viswanath, partner at legal firm IndusLaw adding that in India, companies such as Rhysley Pvt Ltd, Boss IPTV, Tashan IPTV, Vois IPTV, Punjabi IPTV, Indian IPTV, Brampton IPTV and Boss Entertainment have been identified by the Cyber Crime Cell as major players in the TV piracy market.

Star, Sony, Zee and Viacom18 did not respond to Mint’s queries on the issue of piracy for TV channels and losses incurred by them.

Chandrashekhar Mantha, partner at Deloitte, said such piracy could happen for any TV property given that viewers may want to avail and access programmes at optimal cost but could increase for marquee events.

“The properties of television channels which have been exposed to the maximum piracy are indisputably sporting events; and cinematograph films or television series," said Smriti Yadav, partner at legal firm Khaitan &Co. “With respect to the former, there have been numerous instances of various cricketing and footballing spectacles being illegally broadcast and live streamed over platforms. This is evident from the fact that television names have to go after websites and broadcasters on almost a regular basis when it comes to major tournaments in sports."

India’s piracy rate is among the highest in the world and while takedowns do happen, they are few, said Mukul Shrivastava, EY India telecommunications, media and entertainment, technology, forensic and integrity services leader. “And given that now most pirated content is available online, it’s only understandable that’s growing year-on-year," he added.

“Apart from technical measures such as video or forensic water-marking, filing timely complaints against illegal transmission of TV channels is an important measure to curb piracy of TV content to a certain extent. The legal framework under Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 prescribes penalties for unauthorised operation of cable television networks. However, it does not recognise piracy as a separate offence, which has remained a long-standing issue for the industry," said Tejas Karia, partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.