TV channels battle piracy woes

“The properties of television channels which have been exposed to the maximum piracy are indisputably sporting events; and cinematograph films or television series," said Smriti Yadav, partner at legal firm Khaitan &Co. “With respect to the former, there have been numerous instances of various cricketing and footballing spectacles being illegally broadcast and live streamed over platforms. This is evident from the fact that television names have to go after websites and broadcasters on almost a regular basis when it comes to major tournaments in sports."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}