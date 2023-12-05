TV consumption growing faster among young audiences, says IBDF
Young audiences have registered higher growth in TV consumption than older ones, with a 7.1% rise among people aged 15-21 and a 7.2% increase among those aged 22-30 from last year, according to a statement from the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF).
