Business News/ Industry / Media/  TV consumption growing faster among young audiences, says IBDF

TV consumption growing faster among young audiences, says IBDF

Lata Jha

  • The industry body said TV consumption rose 7.1% among people aged 15-21 and 7.2% among those aged 22-30 from last year. For people aged 41-50 and 31-40, consumption grew by 4.2% and 4.7%, respectively.

Women contributed 59% of overall TV viewership growth, IBDF said (Photo: Mint)

Young audiences have registered higher growth in TV consumption than older ones, with a 7.1% rise among people aged 15-21 and a 7.2% increase among those aged 22-30 from last year, according to a statement from the Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF).

For people aged 41-50 and 31-40, consumption grew by 4.2% and 4.7%, respectively. Overall, consumption grew by 5.1%, meaning Indians spent 53 more minutes a week watching TV than last year.

“The impressive rise in television consumption underscores India as one of the few international markets witnessing consistent television growth, in spite of digital media’s rapid expansion. In today’s ‘AND’ world, where digital media excels in precise targeting and immediate rewards, television maintains its distinct advantage in the realm of long-term brand building. Television creates compelling stories that deeply connect with its audience, building trust and leaving an indelible mark across age groups," said K Madhavan, president of IBDF.

Another trend is the significant contribution of women, which stands at 59% of overall TV consumption growth, IBDF said. This highlights their pivotal role as consumers and influencers shaping television consumption trends, it added. It also found a 7% increase in paid consumption, with 5.8 million households transitioning from free-to-air (FTA) to paid channels.

Television continues to be a unifying force, bringing families together, IBDF said. With 70% penetration and headroom for further growth, it remains the medium with the largest reach.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
