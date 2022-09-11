TV networks have a new role: Farm teams for streaming shows

Walt Disney Co.’s ABC points to the success of its new, Emmy-nominated comedy “Abbott Elementary" as an example of the role of broadcast networks in 2022. “We were able to use the reach of ABC to launch a show like ‘Abbott,’ then it went to Hulu, where it picked up a sizable group of different viewers and doubled its audience," said Dana Walden, chairman of Disney General Entertainment Content, which includes ABC, Hulu and the company’s television-production studios.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}