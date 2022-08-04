TV offers value for money for 70% Indians: Survey1 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 10:47 AM IST
54% of consumers surveyed avail of TV channels via bouquets and packages and another 35% do so via a combination of bouquets and individual channels.
Television is the most preferred mode of video content consumption with 70% of consumers saying that the medium offers a value-for-money proposition, as compared to 27% in the case of digital and OTT platforms and 3% in the case of TV apps. These are findings from a report by Broadband India Forum (BIF) and Consumer Unity & Trust Society (CUTS International) based on a nation-wide survey of over 10,000 TV consumers to gauge perception with respect to the choice enjoyed for TV channel selection and overall satisfaction.