TV offers value for money for 70% Indians: Survey

Further, 54% of consumers surveyed avail of TV channels via bouquets and packages and another 35% do so via a combination of bouquets and individual channels. With an effective total of 89% of the consumers surveyed preferring bouquets, they become the preferred choice. Most consumers are subscribed to the basic package offered by the distributors which provide between 100-200 channels. The average charges paid by the consumers are between Rs. 200 and Rs. 400 for their subscriptions, on a monthly basis. However, several consumers (31%) claimed that they were unaware of the possibility of adding or removing TV channels from their subscription packages, 51% are not inclined towards this themselves, and only 43% of those who add or remove TV channels found the process convenient.