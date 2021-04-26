TV producers, broadcasters see 25% spike in budgets as shoots move out of Mumbai

NEW DELHI : Mumbai lockdown is driving up the programming budgets of television producers and broadcasters of Hindi general entertainment channels (GECs) by 25% as they move the shoots of their shows out of the Maharashtra capital to states such as Gujarat, Goa, Telangana and West Bengal.

Having to compete with the cricket Indian Premier League at this time has made GECs even more cognizant of the need to sustain their viewership and advertising and many are taking extreme precautions to finish shoots, bring fresh episodes on air, and avoid re-runs like last year as they grapple with the responsibility of the health of a full cast and crew.

With over 3.2 million AMAs (average minute audience), Star Sports Hindi was the highest rated TV channel last week, according to latest Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) data. AMA is defined as the number of individuals of a target audience who viewed an "event", averaged across minutes. Television advertising had declined by 21.5% in 2020 with advertising volumes falling by 32% during the peak of the lockdown alone according to a recent Ficci EY report.

“We’re trying to do the best we can. The idea is to put out as much fresh content as possible because where TV is concerned, people love characters and watching them on a daily basis is like a habit. If that breaks, there will obviously be a fear of viewership decline," said Sumeet Mittal of Shashi Sumeet Productions who is shooting two shows, Barrister Babu (Colors) and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye (Sony TV) in Surendranagar and other parts of Gujarat.

A senior executive at a broadcast company who did not wish to be named said many broadcasters shoot storylines in advance and keep a bank of at least eight to nine episodes ready, which has helped them over the past few days. “Many production houses have moved to shoot-friendly places to continue programming," the person agreed, and added, though, that the strategy may not be feasible for all shows and sometimes slots will have to see re-runs.

Viacom18 and Star networks declined to comment on the story. Zee and Sony TV did not respond to Mint’s queries. However, media experts said all top-rated daily soaps, including Star Plus’ Anupamaa are moving locations.

“Once re-runs start, the IPL could become the epicentre of content consumption, with a strong skew towards news and movies on TV," Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and head-west at media agency Wavemaker India said, adding that an accelerated adoption of SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) services with local and global bank of content and more time spent on gaming could also be expected. “Overall, the time spent across all mediums, including TV, is likely to go up, so getting the audience is not difficult. However, advertising will take a hit, it is less to do with re-runs and more to do with restrictions in the market. Non-essential categories will move slow and advertisers may decide to delay their spends," Banerjee added.

Asit Kumarr Modi, creator of Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and managing director of Neela Film Productions Pvt. Ltd who has a bank of episodes till 3 May said the team is looking at options where production could be moved but hasn’t zeroed in on a location yet. “There is uncertainty everywhere and we have to keep several things in mind apart from food, safety and accommodation. For instance, artistes should be comfortable and in a good mood, especially when we’re doing comedy. It could be a long stay for them away from family in a different city and things could shut down in that city, too," Modi added.

J.D. Majethia of Hats Off Productions and chairman of the Indian Film and TV Producers Council said the one positive change this year is that daily wage workers employed on sets do not wish to go back home but stay on for work.

“It’s a very challenging time not just financially but also in terms of the fact that producers are staring at a huge moral responsibility in keeping their cast and crew safe at a time when they see entertainment content as a means to help the government in keeping viewers safe and engaged at home," Majethia added.

