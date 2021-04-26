TV producers, broadcasters see 25% spike in budgets as shoots move out of Mumbai

“Once re-runs start, the IPL could become the epicentre of content consumption, with a strong skew towards news and movies on TV," Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and head-west at media agency Wavemaker India said, adding that an accelerated adoption of SVoD (subscription video-on-demand) services with local and global bank of content and more time spent on gaming could also be expected. “Overall, the time spent across all mediums, including TV, is likely to go up, so getting the audience is not difficult. However, advertising will take a hit, it is less to do with re-runs and more to do with restrictions in the market. Non-essential categories will move slow and advertisers may decide to delay their spends," Banerjee added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}