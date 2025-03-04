Television producers, writers and broadcasters are increasingly trying to evolve with the times as exposure to social media and online content grows. Many are incorporating topical, social media conversations in their writing while taking on formerly taboo subjects such as menopause and mental health as they try to make younger and male audiences tune in too.

While the changes can be seen in spurts, broadcasters and experts say the effort is to both keep up with changing audience tastes and make sure viewers, other than women, the primary audience for general entertainment channels, especially fiction, can be encouraged to tune in even as creators compete with second screens in the form of mobile phones and short videos.

“Content on television is evolving, but not necessarily in the same direction as OTT. While streaming platforms cater to audiences accustomed to on-demand viewing and shorter, high-impact seasons, television remains rooted in habitual, appointment-based viewing," said Sandeep Gupta, chief operating officer – broadcasting business, at Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. “The core appeal of general entertainment channels – family dynamics, emotions, and relationship-driven storytelling – remains strong. However, increased exposure to new forms of storytelling has led to subtle refinements in TV content."

For instance, story arcs that previously stretched for weeks now resolve more quickly, ensuring higher engagement. Supernatural, crime and suspense elements are increasingly integrated into traditional family dramas, offering fresh storytelling dimensions. The portrayal of women has evolved into more layered and assertive characters that align with modern social expectations, Gupta added.

Small-town writers

Experts emphasised that while OTT thrives on cinematic realism, television has adapted by incorporating real-life issues and culturally rooted themes that resonate deeply with audiences. A significant shift is the growing involvement of writers from smaller towns who bring an authentic representation of regional culture, traditions, and challenges.

Research indicates a growing presence of working women as protagonists on television. The show Apollena on Colors showcases the story of a young girl chasing her dream of becoming an astronaut.

Mannat tells the story of a budding chef with big dreams. Further, aligning with consumers’ scrolling habits and playing on their preference for snackable content, Star Plus has launched a ‘MINI-SODES’ format for its new show Jaadu Teri Nazar where audiences are exposed daily to a new episode that lasts for less than 90 seconds.

Aradhana Bhola, managing director of Fremantle India, which produces shows such as Indian Idol, pointed out that audiences consume the same show differently. Some still watch it on traditional TV, some on connected TV while others on mobile, tablet or laptop. Show also get disseminated on social media, and YouTube and all these factors come into play during content creation.

“Some of these episodes now debut on digital platforms ahead of television. We have to recognise that the youth like imperfections so characters cannot be too good to be true," said Rajan Shahi, producer of shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. “We’re also touching upon sensitive issue such as marital rape and menopause that make for healthy discussions within joint families."

He said that unlike earlier, TV soaps are also bringing forth a male perspective to the narrative. It is important to keep in mind that TV creators are competing with second screens as viewers scroll through Reels and short-form content on mobile phones even while watching shows, Shahi pointed out.

Indrajeet Mookherjee, president of Dentsu Creative Webchutney, said themes of daily soaps largely remain the same since most of these are long-running shows. However, current socio-cultural trends have been integrated into the narratives.

The treatment of TV shows, especially family dramas, has been adapting to more urban lifestyles. That said, there is no doubt television has been hit by a content crisis. More TV soap operas are going off air before the end of their contractual run compared with four to five years ago as content consumption has shifted to OTT platforms.

“Television content creators still face immense competition. TV relies on advertising, so it’s crucial to keep viewers engaged despite ad breaks," said Asit Kumarr Modi, creator and producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and founder of Neela Film Productions & Neela Mediatech. “The biggest challenge is attracting audiences who prefer OTT or social media back to TV. I believe all mediums—TV, OTT, and social media—will coexist, and the potential for evolution remains."