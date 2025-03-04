Television producers, creators attempt new themes as social media, OTT exposure grows
SummaryTV shows are evolving, and producers are addressing modern topics and incorporating social media trends to engage a wider audience. Traditional storytelling is adapting with faster arcs, diverse characters, and culturally relevant narratives, while competing against OTT platforms.
Television producers, writers and broadcasters are increasingly trying to evolve with the times as exposure to social media and online content grows. Many are incorporating topical, social media conversations in their writing while taking on formerly taboo subjects such as menopause and mental health as they try to make younger and male audiences tune in too.