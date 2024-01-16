TV remains preferred device to view content
A study conducted by NielsenIQ and commissioned by Amazon revealed that affluent Indian consumers prefer watching entertainment content on TV rather than handheld devices.
New Delhi: India’s affluent consumers prefer watching entertainment content on TV, typically the largest screen available at home, than on hand-held devices, despite it being a mobile-first nation insofar as digital adoption goes, a recent study has found.
