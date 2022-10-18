TV retains grip on kids despite streaming

According to media industry experts, during the pandemic, viewership of kids’ content doubled across TV and OTT platforms, and has stabilized now. “However, the overall spike for digital platforms is led by other genres, and they are focusing on programming that caters to young adults, primarily in the 16-35 age group, so OTT services are not particularly interested in commissioning original kids’ content right now," said Rajiv Chilaka, founder and chief executive of Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd. When a paying subscriber signs up for an OTT platform, it is not specifically for kids content, which at best, can be a convenient add-on if there are children in the family, Chilaka added. Green Gold has partnered with the Warner Discovery network for Chhota Bheem movies airing on POGO this festive season, besides continuing work on a show called Rudra: Boom Chik Chik Boom on Nickelodeon.