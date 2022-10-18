TV retains grip on kids despite streaming

While overall viewership of kids’ content had doubled during the pandemic and has stabilized now with children back to school, companies are prepping big slates to woo them, especially during the ongoing festive season.
NEW DELHI :Television continues to be the primary medium of consumption for kids’ content, with more than half of them preferring it over video streaming, a Sony Pictures Networks India survey showed.
While Sony YAY will premiere comedies like Oggy and the Cockroaches and Gokuldham Society of Tarak Mehta Ka Chhota Chashmah, Discovery Kids is launching a three-part mini-series, Little Singham. On video streaming platforms, Netflix will stream titles like Mighty Little Bheem, The Adam Project and Michelle Obama’s Waffle + Mochi.
“The way kids consume content has changed over the last several years owing to multiple reasons, the pandemic being one of them. However, TV continues to be their screen of choice when it comes to the kids’ genre. There is no other medium (like TV) to reach out to millions of kids at one time. Moreover, television offers kids the comfort of switching channels and watching their favourite characters at any point in time," said Leena Lele Dutta, executive vice-president and business head of Sony Pictures Networks India, who heads the network’s kids entertainment channel Sony YAY!
According to the company’s survey earlier this year, about 57% of kids prefer watching TV versus 10% who prefer OTT, while 33% watched both, Dutta said. The figure for viewers having transitioned to OTT is more pronounced for genres like English entertainment or music and movies across languages. While a few English language entertainment and film channels, such as WB, HBO, and Sony Pictures’ AXN and AXN HD, have already shut down, the latter has discontinued its music channel, Sony Mix.
According to media consultant Ormax, about 23 million individuals, or 8% of the 15-plus urban TV universe, watched original content on streaming platforms for the first time during the lockdown, and 57% of these were women, the primary target for general entertainment channels.
According to media industry experts, during the pandemic, viewership of kids’ content doubled across TV and OTT platforms, and has stabilized now. “However, the overall spike for digital platforms is led by other genres, and they are focusing on programming that caters to young adults, primarily in the 16-35 age group, so OTT services are not particularly interested in commissioning original kids’ content right now," said Rajiv Chilaka, founder and chief executive of Green Gold Animation Pvt. Ltd. When a paying subscriber signs up for an OTT platform, it is not specifically for kids content, which at best, can be a convenient add-on if there are children in the family, Chilaka added. Green Gold has partnered with the Warner Discovery network for Chhota Bheem movies airing on POGO this festive season, besides continuing work on a show called Rudra: Boom Chik Chik Boom on Nickelodeon.
The kids’ genre contributes to about 4-5% of the total TV ad spending, Sujata Dwibedy, group trading director, Amplifi India, Dentsu, said in an earlier interview. “The Indian animation industry has been growing by 18-20% in the last 2-3 years. However, monetization remains a challenge. There is an appetite for more high-quality animation and content which should be on par with international content. The ad revenue is disproportionately lower than investment in content, “Dwibedy had said.
At the moment, a lot of kids’ content on OTT is acquired because they prefer to invest in established and proven characters that are known to increase subscribers, said Praveen Raj Jayachandran, co-founder of Holocraft, a Chennai-based virtual production and real-time animation firm. While Telugu streaming service Aha Video has introduced a sub-brand dedicated to children, Sony’s Dutta said the company has partnered with Netflix to deliver a 2D animated show—Sudha Murthy’s Stories of Wit and Magic.
“While OTT viewership in India is growing primarily in urban tier-I and -II markets, kids’ content on OTT will persist in coexisting with TV, as it has in other genres. Streaming platforms, on the other hand, provide the benefits that appointment viewing does not," Jayachandran said.
