TV, streaming companies in distress over draft broadcast bill
The bill’s requirement for pre-certification of content is seen as a significant step backward, particularly affecting genres like documentaries and English entertainment.
New Delhi: The proposed Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill has sparked significant distress within the television and streaming industries. The draft bill, which seeks to regulate broadcasting services including OTT content and digital news, has been extended for comments until 27 January and is expected to gain clarity only after the general elections, likely to be held during April-May.