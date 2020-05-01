TV to shun reality show crowds, isolate units for shoots

NEW DELHI: The suspension of all production indefinitely since mid-March with no fresh content amid the coronavirus-led lockdown has thrown Indian television industry into a state of uncertainty. Worse, the industry is not hopeful of normalcy soon.

Non-fiction or reality shows that involve auditions with large crowds and audience participation inside studios will be a big no.

“Anything that requires huge audiences will be the last priority for producers and broadcasters," said Abhishek Rege, chief executive officer (CEO), EndemolShine Group, referring to shows like Indian Idol, Dance India Dance, India’s Got Talent, MTV Roadies, among other, sell on the idea of commoners emerging as nationwide stars.

Even The Kapil Sharma Show that is shot with a big audience on the set may have to alter its format. Endemol itself has backed shows like Masterchef India, Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, India’s Next Superstars and So You Think You Can Dance.

Apart from that, Rege said production houses and broadcasters would have to invest in new technology for some of the team to be able to work remotely and have only the basic edit and creative crew on set to minimize crowds and yet manage shots faster. Producer director Asit Kumarr Modi, best known for sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, said the number of people required would also depend on the individual show’s script. But artistes would still have to get comfortable with hair, make-up and microphone handling.

“One option to keep churning out episodes in a safe manner would be to keep the unit in isolation with essential commodities and infrastructure for a certain period of time. If people don’t go back home, the risk is minimized," Rege added. The idea is to look at 35-40 people on an isolated set at one time, who could shoot for a certain number of days per month, while following social distancing norms.

Mautik Tolia, CEO and director, Bodhi Tree Multimedia that has produced shows like Fear Files, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and others, said challenges with TV production would be to make sure that a new standard of controlled environment is created since the cast will ultimately have to perform without the protection of masks and be in proximity with one another.

“We are developing SOPs to ensure hygiene mandates on sets are followed. Minimal crew sizes, temperature monitoring, sanitization stations on sets will be a few measures undertaken. A separate department will be created to make sure these aspects are tracked and complied with. The entire infrastructure on sets from how food is being served to how props are being sanitized will be examined carefully and existing processes will change to bring in a new way of working," Tolia said.

He added that given the reduction in revenues, production houses will be required to undertake cost cutting measures to rationalize costs in all aspects of production once things resume, ranging from cast and crew remuneration, equipment, set rentals and other elements, keeping in mind that the quality of production stays intact.

While individual producers will undoubtedly face the heat, the biggest impact, as far as the TV industry is concerned, will be on advertising revenue for broadcasters, who are likely to see a 70-80% pullback. As of now, producers' bodies are constantly in touch with the government to understand risks and ideally hit the ground running when they can. Earlier this month, the Indian Broadcasting Foundation wrote to the government making requests such as regulatory moratorium for the sector for at least the next 18 months, phased resumption of production activities, extension of moratorium period for GST payment, and so on.

“We have always adhered to the norms and guidelines set by the government and will continue to do so even if the lockdown is lifted in a phased manner. The only different challenge (for the broadcast industry) is that being episodic, we need to follow a fixed schedule with tighter deadlines," said Arpit Macchar, head of marketing, Enterr10 Television Network that runs channels like Dangal TV.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated