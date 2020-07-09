TV viewership cools down as India enters Unlock 2.0

News channels which have been the biggest beneficiaries of quarantine viewing, thanks to the topicality of the pandemic, have lost some share of the viewership pie, coming down to 11% from 21%. Movies, that also saw an uptick, are now at 24% from 29%. GECs (general entertainment channels), which sustained despite no original programming, currently make up 48% of the pie. In fact, GECs that have just resumed shooting and airing originals can see viewers coming back, with Hindi and Telugu language channels duplicating 61% and 69% of their pre-covid viewers respectively.