TV viewership, smartphone usage slow down as India relaxes lockdown rules

The total number of channels watched per viewer per week across the country, was 16 on an average before covid and the figure that went up to 23 at the peak of the lockdown has now come down to 19. The number of individuals watching TV all seven days of the week has dipped by 15% since the peak period. In fact, prime-time viewership is 13% lower than pre-covid levels thanks to the lack of original programming on GECs (general entertainment channels). The decline is higher in the south (18%) as compared to the Hindi-speaking markets (11%).