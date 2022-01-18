TV, web shoots continue, but at added costs

Rishi Negi, chief operating officer at Banijay Asia said the past two lockdowns have taught producers whatever they needed to learn about creating bio-bubbles and ensuring safety protocols on sets. Banijay that currently has a web project on floors besides comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show and is shooting only during the day, has the entire team staying together for the former, and is creating separate zones on sets, for the actual shoot, for the actors’ entourage and so on, to ensure limited interaction between people. “Of course, there are cost escalations because you’re providing accommodation even for people staying in Mumbai. But the biggest challenge right now is the uncertainty on when curbs may be tightened so you can’t really plan too far ahead," Negi said.

