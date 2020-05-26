#KeepItOn is a coalition of organizations formed to oppose Internet shutdowns by governments worldwide. The coalition wrote an open letter to the Indian government in April this year, asking for 4G to be restored in Kashmir. “We, the undersigned organizations, write to reiterate our call on the government of India to lift the restriction on 4G high-speed internet access in the Jammu and Kashmir region as a step toward the containment of the COVID-19 virus and related healthcare needs," the group wrote in the letter.