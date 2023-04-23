Twitter blue checks for dead celebrities add to verification confusion1 min read 23 Apr 2023, 09:11 PM IST
People were confused after seeing the Twitter profiles of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain and National Basketball Association player Kobe Bryant sporting the blue ticks
Twitter Inc. users already having to navigate a flurry of fake accounts after the removal of legacy blue ticks are noticing more inconsistencies: personalities who have been dead for years supposedly holding paid verification accounts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×