Twitter confirms subscription service Twitter Blue, but it’s not in India yet

Microblogging platform Twitter launched its subscription service, Twitter Blue, today. The service was first announced in February and has been rumoured to be in the works for a while now. The service will only be available in Australia and Canada right now and will allow access to specific subscription only features and perks on Twitter. “And for those wondering, no, a free Twitter is not going away, and never will. This subscription offering is simply meant to add enhanced and complementary features to the already existing Twitter experience for those who want it," the company said in a blog post.

On the other hand, reader mode seems to be a take on popular Twitter bots, which turn threads into a more reader friendly form. “Reader Mode provides a more beautiful reading experience by getting rid of the noise. We are making it easier for you to keep up with long threads on Twitter by turning them into easy-to-read text so you can read all the latest content seamlessly," the company said in its post.

The Bookmark Folders feature, as the name suggests, allows users to organize saved tweets into specific categories. "Subscribers will also get access to perks, such as customizable app icons for their device's home screen and fun color themes for their Twitter app, and will have access to dedicated subscription customer support," the post added.

Twitter hasn’t said when the feature will come to India right now, but said that the launch in Australia and Canada will allow the company to gather feedback and add more features.