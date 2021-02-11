Twitter gets in govt’s crosshairs on content

In the past 10 days, Twitter said it has been served several blocking orders by MeitY under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act. Of these, two were emergency blocking orders that were temporarily complied with but subsequently restored in a manner that Twitter believed to be consistent with Indian law. After Twitter communicated this to MeitY, it was served with a non-compliance notice. “We will continue to advocate for the right of free expression on behalf of the people we serve. We are exploring options under Indian law — both for Twitter and for the accounts that have been impacted. We remain committed to safeguarding the health of the conversation occurring on Twitter, and strongly believe that the Tweets should flow," Twitter said.