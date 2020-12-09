Twitter has a competitor

Twitter has a competitor3 min read . 10:20 AM IST
- Free speech platform Parler performs well enough to earn hostile media coverage.
Twitter has never been a money machine like Facebook or Google. But Twitter has completely dominated the market it created for 280-character political commentary. Until now. Having chosen to use its power to advance a partisan agenda, the social media company seems to have attracted a formidable competitor—so formidable that other media outlets backing Twitter’s agenda are now taking aim at the upstart.
The upstart is called Parler, founded in 2018 and lately adding millions of users because it promises an open platform. According to Parler’s latest Community Guidelines, published last week:
