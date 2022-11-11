Twitter India clocks first net loss as staff costs rise 3-fold2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 12:55 AM IST
- The company reported a net loss of ₹31.84 cr in FY22, compared to ₹7.76 cr net profit in FY21
NEW DELHI :
The Indian business of Twitter, Inc. posted its maiden net loss in the last financial year on the back of higher employee benefit expenses. Data accessed from the corporate affairs ministry database showed that a more than three-fold jump in employee expenses outweighed a 81.5% surge in net sales at Twitter Communications India Pvt. Ltd during the year ended 31 March.