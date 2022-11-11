Twitter India clocks first net loss as staff costs rise 3-fold

“The rise in net sales for Twitter could have only been linked to a rise in ad sales. While Facebook and Google offer information technology (IT) and data services in the country, Twitter does not sell any products in India apart from its digital advertisement stream. The spike in its earnings for FY22 is not unexpected, given that the aftermath of the pandemic saw growth in digital ads for most tech firms," said Akshara Bassi, a research analyst at Counterpoint India. However, Bassi said the spike in staff costs may have been a product of the rise in sales, as well as an effort to add more revenue streams to its domestic operations. Tech companies, including Meta and Google, had hired many new employees during the pandemic, expecting the impact of digitization to continue post pandemic. However, even Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, admitted in a blog post on Wednesday that the impact had reversed as things returned to normal. Meta announced plans to layoff 11,000 employees on Wednesday.

