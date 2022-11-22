Twitter lays off some sales employees after they committed to Twitter 2.0

Last week, less than 24 hours after Twitter told employees that it was closing its offices until Monday amid mass resignations, Mr. Musk changed course and called his remaining employees back to work on Nov. 18. In a series of emails to staff, he said that “anyone who actually writes software" should report to the company’s San Francisco headquarters at 2 p.m. local time, adding that only those who couldn’t physically get there or had a family emergency were excused.