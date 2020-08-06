Twitter now allows everyone to limit replies to tweets

In an update to its iOS app today, Twitter announced that all users will now be able to limit who replies to their tweets. The same update was sent to Android users on August 3. The company had been testing the feature with select users since May this year and seems to have completed its test now.

“In May, we tested a new way to have a chat with exactly who you want, so you can create and consume more meaningful changes. Now everyone can try this new feature and choose who can reply to their tweets," the company said in the update note on both the app stores.

"In May, we tested a new way to have a chat with exactly who you want, so you can create and consume more meaningful changes. Now everyone can try this new feature and choose who can reply to their tweets," the company said in the update note on both the app stores.

The feature allows users to set limits to who can reply to their tweets. You can either choose to allow everyone to reply, or only people you follow or only people you mention in the tweet. The last option can effectively be used to limit all replies if you use that without mentioning anyone in the tweet.

The feature is part of Twitter’s efforts to control trolling on the platform. The company had first announced the feature around January this year and brought it to various countries over the next few months.

The company has also been mulling a subscription-based service, which CEO Jack Dorsey confirmed during its earnings call last month. Additionally, Twitter also added a feature similar to Instagram’s Stories, called Fleets.

Fleets allow users to put disappearing messages on the platform, which remain available only for 24 hours. They appear on top of a person’s Twitter feed and can be used to post text, images and links. Fleets is only available in a few countries right now, including India. Twitter also introduced a voice tweet feature earlier, which is also available to a select set of users.

