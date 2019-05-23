Twitter records 396 million Tweets for #LokSabhaElections2019

Twitter Inc recorded a whopping 396 million tweets for the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 as candidates and citizens made the social media platform the destination for breaking news and real-time public discussions over the last few months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( @NarendraModi) emerged as the most mentioned political personality throughout the course of elections, while @BJP4India was the most mentioned political party

The world’s largest and longest democratic election spanned six weeks and culminated in Counting Day when India determined its Prime Minister, Narendra Modi (@NarendraModi), through the election of 534 Members of Parliament across 29 states 7 union territories. The news broke on Twitter through this historic Tweet that received hundreds of thousands of Replies, Retweets and Likes in the span of a few minutes, making it the most Retweeted Tweet of the election:

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत



Together we grow.



Together we prosper.



Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.



India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Emphasising the importance of engaging in public dialogue on the platform, Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) conceded the election through this livestream from @INCIndia:

Congratulations to @BJP4India & @narendramodi on a decisive victory. The people of India have made their decision & we respect their mandate. We'd like to thank all our workers for their hard work. We wish the new govt the best & look forward to working towards India's future. — Congress (@INCIndia) May 23, 2019

The volume of conversation around #LokSabhaElections2019 including Tweets from candidates, political parties, citizens and the news media ensured that from 1 January 2019 till 23 May 2019, Twitter saw more than 396 million Tweets on the platform, nearly a 600% growth from 2014.

3.2 million Tweets were observed on Counting Day itself, with 1/3rd of the Tweets being recorded between 3pm and 4pm, at the same hour that Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Throughout the campaign period, politicians and political parties used Twitter to communicate with Indian citizens in the country and across the world, while citizens too to the platform to address their queries directly to contesting leaders. @NarendraModi emerged as the most mentioned figure during the entire course of #LokSabhaElections2019, and@BJP4India handle along with the handles of their National Democratic Alliance members took 53% of the mentions on Twitter. The @INCIndia handle along with handles of other members of the United Progressive Alliance received 37% of the mentions. Here are the leaders who were most mentioned on the platform during this election period.

How was 2019 different from 2014?

Along with a growth in the volume of conversation, 2019 saw a 600% growth over the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the #LokSabhaElections2019 emoji featured hashtags across Indian languages, not just English and Hindi. While English and Hindi remained the dominant languages of conversation, we saw a substantial number of Tweets in Tamil (#நாடாளுமன்றதேர்தல்) followed by Gujarati (#લોકસભાચૂંટણી), represented by the use of the Twitter Lok Sabha Elections emoji hashtags.