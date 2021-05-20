Twitter , today, relaunched the verification program on the platform. Verified accounts on Twitter get a small blue tick (the verified badge) next to their name and signify that an account is authentic. The company revealed the verification form that users will have to fill

“The blue badge is one of the ways we help people distinguish the authenticity of accounts that are of high public interest," the company said in a blog post today. “It gives people on Twitter more context about who they’re having conversations with so they can determine if it’s trustworthy, which our research has shown leads to healthier, more informed conversations," it added.

The company had paused the verification program in 2017, after public outcry over Jason Kessler, a far right activist, who tweeted disparaging comments later. “Verification was meant to authenticate identity and voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance," Twitter said at the time. “We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon," the company added.

Twitter had first announced the relaunch back in November last year, inviting for user feedback on a draft policy for verifying accounts. Today, the company announced its new guidelines for verification and what kind of accounts will be eligible for the program. The company said only six categories of accounts will be eligible for verification. This includes government accounts, accounts associated with companies, brands and organizations, news organizations and journalists, entertainment, sports and gaming, and activists, organizers and other influential individuals. More categories will be added later, including those for scientists, academics and religious leaders.

The company also unveiled its new verification policy, and said it will continue reviewing and updating it over time. The verification form will be available through the Accounts Settings tab on the user’s account and existing verified users won’t be required to go through the process again.

Further, Twitter is also planning to add new account types and allow people to put more information in their profiles. The company has been researching bot/automated accounts and said it plans to introduce a way to denote these account types in the “next few months". “We’re also exploring improvements to the Twitter profile to allow people to better express themselves, such as through an About page," the company said.

