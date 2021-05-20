Twitter relaunches verification after three year pause

Twitter had first announced the relaunch back in November last year, inviting for user feedback on a draft policy for verifying accounts. Today, the company announced its new guidelines for verification and what kind of accounts will be eligible for the program. The company said only six categories of accounts will be eligible for verification. This includes government accounts, accounts associated with companies, brands and organizations, news organizations and journalists, entertainment, sports and gaming, and activists, organizers and other influential individuals. More categories will be added later, including those for scientists, academics and religious leaders.

