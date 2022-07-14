Twitter suffers brief global outage1 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 07:38 PM IST
- Many users received alerts such as ‘503 Service Unavailable’ when they tried to access Twitter
NEW DELHI : Microblogging platform Twitter suffered a brief outage across several countries including India on Thursday as several users could not log in to the app, access their feed, or publish tweets. Many users received alerts such as “503 Service Unavailable" when they tried to access Twitter. This alert usually shows when servers are temporarily unable to handle requests.