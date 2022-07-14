Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Media /  Twitter suffers brief global outage

Twitter suffers brief global outage

Twitter is currently involved in a legal dispute with Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he decided to back out from the $44 billion deal to acquire it after it failed to provide  information on the exact number of bot users on the platform.
1 min read . 08:14 PM ISTAbhijit Ahaskar

  • Many users received alerts such as ‘503 Service Unavailable’ when they tried to access Twitter

NEW DELHI :Microblogging platform Twitter suffered a brief outage across several countries including India on Thursday as several users could not log in to the app, access their feed, or publish tweets. Many users received alerts such as “503 Service Unavailable" when they tried to access Twitter. This alert usually shows when servers are temporarily unable to handle requests. 

Around 397 users reported disruption of service on Twitter between 5.16 pm and 5.31 pm IST on Downdetector, the online platform that provides real-time information on website outages. 

According to Downdetector, in India, the outage was reported in major cities such as New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. Around 70% of the outages were on the desktop while 29% were reported by app users. 

 “Some of you are having issues accessing Twitter and we’re working to get it back up and running for everyone. Thanks for sticking with us," said Twitter.

This is the second global outage involving Twitter this year. In February, the social network was reportedly down for almost 60 minutes. Twitter had then said that the outage was caused by a “technical bug" that disrupted timelines from loading and tweets from getting posted. 

India is the third-largest market for Twitter after the US and Japan, according to market research firm Statista. It had 23.6 million monthly active users (MAU) in India as of January 2022, while US and Japan had 76.9 million and 58 million users, respectively. 

Twitter is currently involved in a legal dispute with Tesla CEO Elon Musk after he decided to back out from the $44 billion deal to acquire it after it failed to provide information on the exact number of bot users on the platform. Twitter has sued Musk for violating the deal.

