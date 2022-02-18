Twitter to allow businesses to label bot accounts on platform

This is not the first time that Twitter has spoken about the need to identify bot accounts on its platform to prevent manipulation of trends on the platform, and spreading misinformation. In India, for instance, trends on Twitter in the lead-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections were manipulated by bots, according to a report by Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab. Spreading of misinformation was also flagged at the onset of the covid-19 pandemic.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}