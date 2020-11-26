Twitter to bring back verified badges in ’21

The blue ‘verified account’ badge will return to Twitter next year, the social media platform announced on Tuesday night, three years after it scrapped the scheme over complaints of arbitrary awards.

Twitter revealed its draft policy for how verified badges will be awarded in the future and put out a survey to take user feedback. Verified badges are little blue ticks that appear next to a user’s handle on Twitter. They signify a public interest account that is a trusted information source.

According to Twitter, verified badges will be awarded to government accounts, companies, brands, non-profit organisations, news organizations, entertainment, sports, activists, organizers and “other influential individuals". It’s unclear what kind of accounts will fall under the last category, but Twitter said accounts must be “notable and active" to receive the badge.

Further, the company has also added new criteria that will lead to automatic removal of verification badges. Twitter said inactivity is one such criteria, while repeat violation of rules is another. “Severe violations" could result in “immediate account suspension" and parody news-feeds, pets and fictional characters, etc., will not be alloted verified badges.

“Removal of the badge based on repeated violations will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and is not automatic," the social media platform said in a blog.

To qualify, user profiles must have profile names, bio, banner images, confirmed email addresses and phone numbers, and should have been active for at least six months.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via