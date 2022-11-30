Twitter under Elon Musk abandons covid-19 misinformation policy

In the first two weeks after Elon Musk’s takeover, one study found that the accounts of the 25 biggest offenders of spreading healthcare and other misinformation had an estimated 57% increase in likes and retweets from the prior two weeks. The most followed of these, an account operated by a known healthcare hoax purveyor, saw a nearly 2,000% increase in engagement, according to the findings from NewsGuard, a tracker and rater of news sites it says traffic in dubious information.