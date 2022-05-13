Twitter’s ‘simple’ privacy policy receives mixed reactions from users and expert

The company may have set a standard too. On the one hand, some users on the platform seemed to show a better understanding of the policy, questioning Twitter on why certain data is being used, or seen. To be clear, the policy isn’t opt-in, and only informs users how data will be used, shared etc. But on the other hand, users also noted that despite the platform’s claims, the policy is still difficult for them to understand. "Before you scroll … We’ve got an updated Terms of Service and new Privacy Policy — rewritten to help you understand how we collect, use, and share your information — both going into effect on June 10, 2022" Followed by a "Got it" button but I don't get it," tweeted one user.