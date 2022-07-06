Twitter’s tussle with Delhi will define online speech in India

On the other hand, India’s government has noticeably tightened its grip over the internet and social media in recent years. New rules released last year mandate quick takedowns by social-media companies. Platforms failing to do so risk losing legal immunity from suits related to third-party content and imprisonment for local employees. WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit to stop new rules requiring the company to trace users’ encrypted messages. Indian government requests for tweet takedowns have skyrocketed in recent years and internet blackouts, for instance during protests, have become relatively common. Twitter has had multiple run-ins with the government in the past 18 months over its refusal to take down content related to protests by farmers and its tagging of tweets by a ruling-party spokesperson as “manipulated media."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}