Twitter’s tussle with Delhi will define online speech in India
- Legal challenge will be closely watched by U.S. technology firms
Twitter’s legal challenge to India’s government on online speech will be closely watched by U.S. technology firms—including Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Netflix—hoping to make inroads in the world’s second-largest Internet market without being seen as enablers of government censorship.
If Twitter loses, that tightrope will become even more perilous. Restrictions on online speech have become a political lightning rod in the U.S. Meanwhile India’s confident, nationalist government has increasingly asserted its rights to police such speech.
Twitter sued the Indian government Tuesday, saying it had overstepped its authority by ordering the blocking of several accounts and the removal of tweets. In its lawsuit, filed in Karnataka High Court, Twitter claims that the orders from India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology “demonstrate excessive use of powers and are disproportionate," according to a summary of the petition viewed by The Wall Street Journal.
Twitter’s suit escalates the battle for online speech in a country with a total number of internet users estimated at 640 million by Bain & Co.—around twice the population of the U.S. The suit will be a test case for how far tech companies can push back against content takedown orders, especially involving sensitive political issues. Apar Gupta, executive director of New Delhi-based Internet Freedom Foundation, believes the case is significant not only for U.S. social-media companies, but for any online service provider that receives directions to block content: Twitter’s petition challenges the legality of specific orders on constitutional and technical grounds.
India has the third-largest Twitter user base after the U.S. and Japan—over 30 million as of 2021—and is the fastest growing of the top three. While the country remains a relatively small revenue contributor for top technology companies, the growth potential is vast. U.S. tech firms have invested billions of dollars to become leaders in Indian social media, online advertising and streaming. Backing out now would be a tough pill to swallow, especially at a time when tech stocks are being hammered.
Twitter, which was once famously described by a top executive as the free speech wing of the free speech party, is in a particularly tricky spot. On the one hand, billionaire Elon Musk has justified his planned Twitter acquisition—now on hold—partly on free-speech concerns, although he has also said that free expression must be consistent with the law.
On the other hand, India’s government has noticeably tightened its grip over the internet and social media in recent years. New rules released last year mandate quick takedowns by social-media companies. Platforms failing to do so risk losing legal immunity from suits related to third-party content and imprisonment for local employees. WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit to stop new rules requiring the company to trace users’ encrypted messages. Indian government requests for tweet takedowns have skyrocketed in recent years and internet blackouts, for instance during protests, have become relatively common. Twitter has had multiple run-ins with the government in the past 18 months over its refusal to take down content related to protests by farmers and its tagging of tweets by a ruling-party spokesperson as “manipulated media."
Nonetheless, Twitter might face an uphill battle to win the case: Last year, the Delhi High Court ruled in a case brought by a third party that the government is “free to take any action" against Twitter for not complying with the new rules.
In China, U.S. tech firms were largely pushed out—or chose to desert the market—in the face of increased demands for censorship in the early 2000s. Justifying the loss of a large, fast-growing authoritarian country to shareholders is one thing, but bidding farewell to the world’s largest democracy on censorship grounds would be a tougher sell.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text