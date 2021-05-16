Twitter’s upcoming subscription service, which the company had confirmed earlier, may be called Twitter Blue. The name was unearthed by reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong, who has been known to make accurate predictions about the platform before. She had earlier discovered the desktop version of Twitter’s audio-only service, Spaces, and Fleets, its take on Instagram Stories.

According to Wong, Twitter is working on a tiered subscription model and offering different paid features for higher payments. The platform will likely start at $2.99 per month and will include premium features like Undo Tweets and bookmark collections (folders inside the Bookmarks section). Higher paying users will likely get better features, Wong surmised.

Twitter’s upcoming subscription platform had been confirmed by CEO Jack Dorsey back in February, during the company’s Investor Day event. While there is no launch date yet, Twitter has also acquired Scroll, a service that allows users to remove ads from the Internet, earlier this month. Wong pointed out that Scroll’s former CEO, Tony Hailie, had confirmed that the company was going into private beta and would “integrate into a broader Twitter subscription" later this year.

The subscription service is part of a slew of monetization features that Twitter is expected to launch this year. The company also announced a feature called “Tip Jar" last week, which allows users to tip their preferred creators for their tweets. The company has been under pressure to accelerate its business for quite a while now, as many investors say that despite Twitter’s popularity, it’s not a platform that people want to pay for. It reported profits worth $68 million in the first quarter earnings this year, against revenue of $1.04 billion, an increase of 28% from last year.

