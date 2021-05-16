Twitter’s upcoming subscription service may be called Twitter Blue

The subscription service is part of a slew of monetization features that Twitter is expected to launch this year. The company also announced a feature called “Tip Jar" last week, which allows users to tip their preferred creators for their tweets. The company has been under pressure to accelerate its business for quite a while now, as many investors say that despite Twitter’s popularity, it’s not a platform that people want to pay for. It reported profits worth $68 million in the first quarter earnings this year, against revenue of $1.04 billion, an increase of 28% from last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}